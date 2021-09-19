Clemson vs. NC State odds heading into game week

The Clemson Tigers travel to Raleigh, NC to take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack at 3:30 ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Clemson Tigers offense appears to be a shell of what it once was and it is going to be interesting to see how that affects them as they are hopeful for another bid in the College Football Playoff. The 2-1 Tigers are coming off of a 14-8 win against the Yellow Jackets of Georgia Tech. The Tigers opened their season with the University of Georgia and then played South Carolina State University. If you take out that middle game and focus on their two big opponents, the Tigers offense has scored a total of 17 points. While their defense looks stout, their offense needs to take a step up if they are going to be able to hoist that National Title once again.

The Wolfpack are 2-1 this season with their lone loss coming in Week 2 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Their other two contests have seen the Wolfpack score exactly 45 points in both games so this team isn’t a stranger to the endzone. Quarterback Devin Leary ranks third in the ACC for passing yards and fourth in passing touchdowns heading into this matchup. If the Wolfpack can get off to a hot start and their defense can hold, we could see an upset in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Clemson -12

Total: 48.5

