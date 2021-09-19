No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 16 Arkansas odds heading into game week

This SEC West matchup features two undefeated teams as the Texas A&M Aggies will take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in a neutral site game that will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on Saturday, September 25th at 3:30 ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

The undefeated Aggies enter this one coming off of a shutout win against the New Mexico Lobos. The Aggies scored 34 points with standout running back Isaiah Spiller totaling 15 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown. The Aggies defense has been solid so far this season only allowing 17 points combined over their first three games. This week’s contest marks the start of SEC play for the Aggies and they play four teams currently ranked in the top-25 in their next six games.

The undefeated Razorbacks are off to their best start since 2016 winning games against Rice, Texas and Georgia Southern. The upset against Texas has been the highlight for the Razorbacks so far, but a 45-10 blowout against Georgia State in Week 3 has them primed for this matchup. Sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson had a nice game throwing for 366 yards and three touchdowns. Junior wide receiver Treylon Burks led the team with three receptions for 127 yards and a touchdown which was a 91-yard reception.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Texas A&M -5

Total: 44.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.