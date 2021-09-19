Mike Evans start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Even within the fireworks show that was last Thursday’s season opener against the Dallas Cowboys, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans had a really quiet night.

Fellow receiving targets like Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, and Rob Gronkowski got significantly more catches as the Bucs came out victorious in a 31-29 thriller. What does this mean for Evans in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans

Evans finished his night with a mere three receptions for 24 yards in the season opener. He was targeted six times, so it wasn’t like Tom Brady wasn’t looking for him. The other receivers were hot and you have to keep feeding them until it doesn’t work anymore.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With so many weapons in the Tampa Bay offense, someone is bound to have an off night statistically and in Week 1, it was Evans. That doesn’t mean you shy away from him as it could very well be him putting up big numbers against the Falcons on Sunday. Start him.