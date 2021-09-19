NFL injury report, Week 2: Jamison Crowder, Marquise Brown, D’Andre Swift top Sunday injury report

This week’s injury report includes a handful of wide receivers who play a sizable role in their team’s offensive production. Gabriel Davis is Buffalo’s fourth receiver, but he gives the Bills a big-play machine when he’s out there. He is questionable this week with an ankle injury, but after getting back to practice on Thursday and Friday in a limited role, he should be available this week. Speaking of big-play types, Baltimore’s Marquise Brown is questionable with an ankle injury too. However, he returned to practice on Friday, a good sign for this week’s game against the Chiefs.

The Colts and Dolphins both face serious depth chart issues at receiver this week. Indianapolis added Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell to the injury report late in week, casting some doubt on their availability for a tough game against the Rams. The Dolphins will be without Will Fuller this week against the Patriots due to an undisclosed personal issue. Preston Williams could also miss this one for the Dolphins. He missed last week’s game with a foot injury, and was added to the injury report on Friday with a knee issue.

Odell Beckham is out for the Browns again this week. Rookie Anthony Schwartz, who saw a bump in playing time last week with Beckham out, is questionable to play. The Lions will be without their No. 1 receiver, Tyrell Williams, which could mean another heavy load in the passing game for the team’s running backs and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is out this week, ruled out on Friday, against the Steelers. Las Vegas has a tough matchup against the Steelers defense this week, and they’ll turn to Kenyan Drake to carry the load on the ground.

Among tight ends, the most notable player on the week’s injury report is Pharaoh Brown Houston Texans. He was a clear favorite over Jordan Akins in last week’s win over the Jaguars. He missed the first two days of practice this week, but returned on Friday in a limited capacity.

As always, be sure to check the news Sunday morning as teams start making their final decisions about who’ll suit up and who’ll sit out this week’s games.

Out

QB: Deshaun Watson (not injury related), Marcus Mariota (quadricep)

RB: Josh Jacobs (toe, ankle)

WR: Will Fuller (not injury related), Odell Beckham, Jr. (knee), Tyrell Williams (concussion)

Doubtful

RB: Rashaad Penny (calf)

TE: Josiah Deguara (concussion)

Questionable

RB: D’Andre Swift (groin)

WR: Gabriel Davis (ankle), Preston Williams (foot, knee), Marquise Goodwin (quadricep), Darnell Mooney (back), Nsimba Webster (hamstring), Anthony Schwartz (knee), Marquise Brown (ankle), Devin Duvernay (groin), Parris Campbell (abdomen), Michael Pittman (ankle), Keelan Cole (knee), Jamison Crowder (groin), Kalif Raymond (thigh)

TE: Pharaoh Brown (ankle, shoulder), Zach Gentry (ankle), Jonnu Smith (hip), Anthony Firkser (knee)