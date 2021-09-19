D’Andre Swift injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

The Detroit Lions hope to register their first win of the Dan Campbell era when they visit the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 on Monday night. The Packers are coming off a bad loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints, but tend to perform well at home. Green Bay is 14-2 at Lambeau Field in the last two seasons and has beaten the Lions in the last four meetings between the two teams.

The Lions hope to have D’Andre Swift active for the pivotal division contest. The running back logged limited sessions Thursday and Friday, but got a full practice in Saturday.

Fantasy football impact: D’Andre Swift (groin)

Although Swift is officially listed as questionable for Monday’s contest, Campbell told reporters he expects the running back to be in the lineup. The Lions are obviously invested in two running backs with Jamaal Williams coming over in free agency, and that plan came into focus during Week 1. Williams had nine carries for 54 yards and a touchdown, while Swift registered 11 carries for 39 yards. Both players also caught eight passes, with Swift getting a receiving score.

Swift is worth starting, even if he’s in a timeshare with Williams. The Lions simply don’t have many other offensive options in what is sure to be a high-scoring game. The running back is more dynamic than Williams, so he’s going to get work in the receiving game as well. Unless you have three superior running backs, Swift is worth putting in your lineup for Week 1. He’s listed as questionable, but a full practice session Saturday means he’s highly likely to play.