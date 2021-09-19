 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Ravens to go with running back by committee against Kansas City Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens will have multiple running backs in the backfield with starting quarterback Lamar Jackson.

By Jovan C. Alford
Running back Ty’Son Williams #34 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes the football against defensive back Johnathan Abram #24 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on September 13, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Baltimore Ravens will be going with a running back by committee in tonight’s pivotal Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also said do not be surprised to see the Ravens roll with the hot hand.

The Ravens will use Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray, and Devonta Freeman, who was just promoted from the practice squad. Murray surprisingly led the Ravens’ running backs with 10 carries in their 33-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. However, he only picked up 28 yards with his longest run being 8 yards.

As for Williams, he was effective both in the rushing and receiving games. The former BYU running back had 65 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown. He also added three receptions (four targets) for 29 yards. Meanwhile, Freeman last played in preseason with the New Orleans Saints, where lost a roster spot to Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington.

