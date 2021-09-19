Report: Ravens to go with running back by committee against Kansas City Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens will be going with a running back by committee in tonight’s pivotal Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs, per Ian Rapoport. Rapoport also said do not be surprised to see the Ravens roll with the hot hand.

The Ravens will use Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray, and Devonta Freeman, who was just promoted from the practice squad. Murray surprisingly led the Ravens’ running backs with 10 carries in their 33-27 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. However, he only picked up 28 yards with his longest run being 8 yards.

As for Williams, he was effective both in the rushing and receiving games. The former BYU running back had 65 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown. He also added three receptions (four targets) for 29 yards. Meanwhile, Freeman last played in preseason with the New Orleans Saints, where lost a roster spot to Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington.