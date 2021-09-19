Quez Watkins worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 2

Philadephia Eagles second-year wide receiver Quez Watkins showed off his big-play ability in the team’s Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Philadelphia Eagles WR Quez Watkins: Week 3 waiver wire
Watkins had one of the few explosive plays for the Eagles in their loss on Sunday against the Niners. The second-year wideout had a 91-yard pitch and catch between him and QB Jalen Hurts, which put the Eagles inside the red zone. With his explosive speed, Watkins could become a viable waiver wire option later in the season.
As of right now, Watkins is still widely available in both ESPN and Yahoo fantasy leagues, being rostered at 1%. If you were to pick up the former Southern Mississippi standout, he would only be good as a FLEX option. The Eagles’ offense has two good tight ends in Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz, along DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor, who will get more targets than Watkins.
JALEN HURTS TO QUEZ WATKINS— PFF (@PFF) September 19, 2021
pic.twitter.com/vvNLSli4jP