Quez Watkins worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after strong Week 2

Philadephia Eagles second-year wide receiver Quez Watkins showed off his big-play ability in the team’s Week 2 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Philadelphia Eagles WR Quez Watkins: Week 3 waiver wire

Watkins had one of the few explosive plays for the Eagles in their loss on Sunday against the Niners. The second-year wideout had a 91-yard pitch and catch between him and QB Jalen Hurts, which put the Eagles inside the red zone. With his explosive speed, Watkins could become a viable waiver wire option later in the season.

As of right now, Watkins is still widely available in both ESPN and Yahoo fantasy leagues, being rostered at 1%. If you were to pick up the former Southern Mississippi standout, he would only be good as a FLEX option. The Eagles’ offense has two good tight ends in Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz, along DeVonta Smith and Jalen Reagor, who will get more targets than Watkins.