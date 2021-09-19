Justin Fields worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups after Andy Dalton suffers knee injury in Week 2

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields got thrown into the fire Sunday afternoon as he replaced an injured Andy Dalton. Fields, who scored a rushing touchdown in last week’s game against the Rams, had his fair share of growing pains against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Bears QB Justin Fields: Week 3 waiver wire

After only playing a few snaps in Week 1 against the Rams, Fields replaced an injured Dalton and had to help lead the Bears to their first win. The rookie quarterback completed 6-of-13 passes for 60 yards and an interception. He also had 31 rushing yards to add to his Week 2 stat line.

If Dalton does miss any time because of injury, then it would not be farfetched to pick up Fields off of waivers. The Bears’ next two games is against the Cleveland Browns and the Detroit Lions. While the Browns’ defense provides their own set of issues, Fields could flourish against the Lions’ defense, which did not look great in Week 1.