Jeff Wilson Jr. worth waiver wire add to fantasy football lineups as injuries mount to 49ers RBs

The San Francisco 49ers move to 2-0 with a 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but the backfield continues to frustrate fantasy managers. Elijah Mitchell, Trey Sermon and JaMycal Hasty are all dealing with injuries, while starter Raheem Mostert suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1. What does that mean for San Francisco’s running back room going forward?

49ers RB Jeff Wilson Jr.: Week 3 waiver wire

The good news for the 49ers is they’ll eventually get Jeff Wilson Jr. back. The veteran is dealing with an injury he suffered this summer when he got out of a chair awkwardly. He did have some strong games down the stretch last season and Kyle Shanahan trusts him.

If you’re a fantasy manager with open IR spots, Wilson Jr. represents a strong add given the injuries around him in San Francisco’s backfield. When Wilson Jr. does return, he’ll immediately be the most experienced and proven running back in the room. Shanahan will want to work him into the rotation and there’s always a chance he secures the lead job with his production.