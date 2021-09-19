West Virginia vs. No. 4 Oklahoma odds heading into game week

The West Virginia Mountaineers head to Norman, OK to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a Big-12 conference matchup on Saturday, September 25th at 7:30 ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

The Mountaineers are coming off of a big upset win against then-ranked #15 Virginia Tech. After a season-opening loss to Maryland, West Virginia beat Long Island University 66-0 and then Virginia Tech 27-21. This has them with great momentum heading into this important conference game. Senior running back Leddie Brown had a great game against Virginia Tech, rushing 19 times for 161 yards and a touchdown. If the Mountaineers want to put up a fight in this one, he will be instrumental to their game plan.

The Sooners won a close game against an old rival in Week 3. While it was close the whole game, the Sooners did just enough to beat Nebraska 23-16. The Sooners remain undefeated, but they have narrow wins against Tulane and Nebraska with a blowout 76-0 win against Western Carolina sandwiched in the middle. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has dropped to third in the favorites for the Heisman voting after a pedestrian game of just 214 yards and a touchdown. The Sooners did manage the game clock well, but their offense is going to need to reawaken against the Mountaineers so they aren’t shocked by an upset in this one.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma -17

Total: 61.5

