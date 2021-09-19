No. 24 UCLA vs. Stanford odds heading into game week

The UCLA Bruins travel to Stanford, CA to take on the Stanford Cardinals in this PAC-12 matchup on Saturday, September 25th at 6:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on the PAC-12 Network.

The Bruins enter this game 2-1 after a stunning loss to Fresno State this past weekend. With momentum on their side, the Bruins had a solid season-opening win against Hawaii in Week 0 followed by an upset of their own over LSU. Then the team had a bye week and lost to Fresno State even with the extra time to prepare. With only four UCLA players catching passes in the game, it was junior wide receiver Kyle Philips that led the way with seven receptions for 113 yards and two touchdowns. The Bruins are also going to need to emphasize ball security as they had some fumble trouble in their last game.

While the Bruins are coming off their first loss, the Cardinals are coming off of two straight wins after they started their season with a loss. After losing to Kansas State in Week 1, the Cardinals beat then-ranked #14 USC and then this past weekend beat Vanderbilt 41-23. Sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee has tried to step up for the Cardinals as he threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns in their latest victory. It will need to be a team effort if the Cardinals hope to come away with a win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: UCLA -4

Total: 58.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.