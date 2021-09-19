NASCAR playoffs: Who advanced to round of 12 in Cup Series playoffs

NASCAR wrapped up the first round of its 2021 Cup Series playoffs on Saturday when Kyle Larson captured his sixth checkered flag in 2021. Larson took the lead on lap 397 of 400 at the Bass Pro Shops Night Race and held on to win the race.

It was a wild finish and it closed out the round of 16. The race finished with four drivers being eliminated as the Cup Series heads into its second round. Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick, Kurt Busch, and Michael McDowell were eliminated at the end of the race.

Here is the field of 12 drivers that will pick things up next week in Las Vegas at the South Point 400.

Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, 3059 points

Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, 3029 points

Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, 3024 points

Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, 3024 points

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, 3022 points

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, 3021 points

Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, 3015 points

William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, 3014 points

Joey Logano, Team Penske, 3013 points

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, 3008 points

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, 3005 points

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, 3002 points

Larson has the points lead and will be seeded No. 1 following his Bristol win. Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney are tied for third, but Hamlin gets the tiebreaker based on best finish from the prior round of races. The second round will run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway, and on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course before cutting down to eight drivers.