NASCAR playoffs: Who made Xfinity Series playoff field

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series wrapped up its regular season on Friday and 12 drivers in next weeks field at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will begin the playoff competition. A.J. Allmendinger won the regular season finale over Austin Cindric, winning in overtime at the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway. He passed Cindric and Justin Allgaier on the final lap to secure the checkered flag.

With the win, Allmendinger finished tied with Cindric atop the points leaderboard. Although he beat Cindric in the regular season finale, Cindric claimed the regular season title due to the races won tiebreaker. Cindric won five races this season while Allmendinger won four.

The playoffs get underway next weekend in Las Vegas at the Alsco Uniforms 302. The first round will consist of three races at Las Vegas, Talladega, and Charlotte. The playoffs consist of the following 12 drivers. The group will cut down to eight after the first three races. After three more races, the final four will compete for the title in Phoenix.

1. Austin Cindric, No. 22 Team Penske Ford (five wins): 2044 points

2. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (four wins): 2044 points

3. Justin Allgaier, No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (two wins): 2020 points

4. Noah Gragson, No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet (two wins): 2017 points

5. Justin Haley, No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (one win): 2015 points

6. Daniel Hemric, No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (on points): 2014 points

7. Jeb Burton, No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet (one win): 2009 points

8. Harrison Burton, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (on points): 2008 points

9. Myatt Snider, No. 2 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (one win): 2005 points

10. Brandon Jones, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota (on points): 2003 points

11. Riley Herbst, No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford (on points): 2001 points

12. Jeremy Clements, No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet (on points): 2000 points