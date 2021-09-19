 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Patriots RB J.J Taylor active, Rhamondre Stevenson inactive for Week 2

Patriots shuffle running back depth chart after rookie fumble.

New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field.&nbsp; Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Update: It’s official, Stevenson is inactive and Taylor is active along with Damien Harris and James White. Taylor’s workload is completely unknown, but he should at least get his chances and could be in line for return work as well, which he excelled at in preseason.

Official inactives won’t come out for another 30 minutes, but all indications are that J.J. Taylor will suit up this week while Rhamondre Stevenson will be a healthy scratch. Piecing together these two tweets from New England Patriots beat writers likely tells us all we need to know:

Both Stevenson and Damien Harris had fumbles last week, but the rookie will move into the doghouse, as Harris is more important and likely more trusted due to his place on the depth chart and time in the league. But this could be a big opportunity for Taylor, who looked great this preseason.

Taylor isn’t the biggest back, but Bill Belichick does trust him with carries as well as a receiver. Both Taylor and Harris get a good matchup with the Jets, who Belichick has been partial to using the run instead of pass against in recent years.

Harris is a must start while Taylor has some sleeper appeal in fantasy football or in your DFS lineups.

