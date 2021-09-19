Jonnu Smith is active for Week 2 vs. Jets

Tight end Jonnu Smith is active today for the New England Patriots game against their division rival New York Jets. Smith had been dealing with a hip injury that had him limited in practice this week and Questionable for this game, but he is good to go in this one.

Smith made his debut with the Patriots in their Week 1 contest against the Miami Dolphins. He brought in all five of his targets for 47 yards and showed an early rapport with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. This week, he faces a Jets defense that didn’t give up a ton to the Carolina Panthers tight ends in Week 1, but that’s just because they aren’t a focal part of the game plan.

In this week’s game, Smith should be able to dominate the middle of the field, especially if his teammate Damien Harris is able to sustain the run game. Smith is a solid play this week, even with an injury-limited practice week. Even though he finished as the TE18 in fantasy football in Week 1, I think this week he finds the endzone and helps your fantasy lineup.