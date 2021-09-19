Jamison Crowder inactive for Week 2 against Patriots

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is inactive for the New York Jets today and this opens the door yet again for some other playmakers to step up this week. Crowder was inactive from the Jets Week 1 contest against the Carolina Panthers as he was on the Covid list.

When Crowder was inactive in Week 1, it was Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios that led the team in targets with seven each. Davis had the better game bringing in five of those targets for 97 yards and two touchdowns. In the New England Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins, they gave up eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown to the receiving duo of Devante Parker and Jaylen Waddle.

Denzel Mims is also a healthy scratch in this one which further ups the usage of both Davis and Berrios. I think Davis can slide in your fantasy football lineup as a WR2 this week and Berrios could make for an interesting DFS play, but the latter shouldn’t crack your fantasy lineup just yet.