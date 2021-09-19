Last minute fantasy football start/sit advice as inactives come in

The NFL is back for Week 2 of the 2021 regular season, and kickoff is fast approaching for Sunday’s 14-game slate. Washington edged out the Giants to open the season on Thursday Night Football, and we’re now back for the main course.

The NFL season is still young, so we don’t have a lot of firm answers around fantasy football. Week 1 did not feature many injuries, although Raheem Mostert was lost for the year due to a knee injury. Add in the plethora of Ravens knee injuries and two running back situations are particularly interesting right out of the gate.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for news on pertinent players and figuring out last minute roster decisions. That means not only who is not playing this week, but who is playing but might not be the best start in your Week 2 fantasy football lineup. We’ll provide updates on injuries, key start/sit decisions, and more leading up to 1 p.m. kickoffs.

1 p.m. inactive report

Active

RB Zack Moss

RB Trey Sermon

WR Gabriel Davis

WR Michael Pittman

TE Jonnu Smith

Edge Bradley Chubb

Inactive

RB Rhamondre Stevenson

WR Jamison Crowder

WR Denzel Mims

WR Parris Campbell

CB Marshon Lattimore