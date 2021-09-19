Who is Tua Tagovailoa’s backup for fantasy football

Miami Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered an injury on Sunday in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. The second-year quarterback was carted off the field and sent to the locker room with a rib injury. He was announced as questionable to return.

With Tagovailoa’s game status unclear, the Dolphins have brought in backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Brissett signed a one-year deal with Miami in the offseason after spending the last couple of seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. Last season with the Colts, Brissett was strictly used in short yardage/goal line situations, scoring three rushing touchdowns.

But in his last full season starting under center, the veteran quarterback completed 60.9% of his passes 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 2019. He also added 228 rushing yards and four touchdowns. It’s too entirely to say whether or not Brissett is worth starting in fantasy, but could be a top waiver wire add if Tagovailoa is out for an extended period of time.