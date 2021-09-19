Who is Baker Mayfield’s backup for fantasy football

Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Baker Mayfield suffered a left arm or shoulder injury in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans. Mayfield was intercepted by Texans safety Justin Reid in the second quarter and tried to make a tackle on the defensive back.

Mayfield walked off the field in obvious pain and Browns backup QB Case Keenum came on the field. Mayfield has since returned and scored a touchdown, but he is one bad hit away from leaving the game away.

Keenum is in his second year with Cleveland after the spending the last few years in Washington, Denver, Minnesota. The last time we saw the backup quarterback started a regular season was in 2019 with the Washington Football Team. During that season, Keenum completed 64.8% of his passes for 1,707 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. The veteran quarterback does not hold a ton of fantasy value even if pushed into action. He would be a lower-tier waiver wire play as the Browns would lean into their running game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.