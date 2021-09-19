Who is Tyrod Taylor’s backup for fantasy football

Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a hamstring injury and will not return in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Taylor led the Texans on two scoring drives in the first half, before exiting in the third quarter.

The veteran quarterback finished with 125 passing yards, a touchdown, along with 15 rushing yards and a rushing score. With Taylor out for the rest of the game, Houston will turn the starting quarterback job over to rookie Davis Mills. Mills was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Stanford.

Last season with the Cardinal, Mills completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 1,508 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also had three rushing touchdowns on his resume. If you are the Texans, it is less than ideal to be starting the rookie quarterback this early into the season. But with Taylor down, he’s their last and best option for at least Sunday’s game.