Najee Harris shows off with monster stiff arm Week 2 vs. Raiders [VIDEO]

Steelers first-round pick, running back Najee Harris, gave them a nice reminder of why he was selected 24th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Harris tossed Raiders defender Johnathan Abram aside on this big-time run. There have been plenty of questions about what the rookie might be able to accomplish with question marks on the offensive line, but this play showcased the strength that the Steelers saw when drafting the prospect out of Alabama.

Najee Harris just threw Abram into another dimension



pic.twitter.com/CtTXc49ibS — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 19, 2021

In Week 1, Harris played 100% of offensive snaps, averaging just 2.81 yards per carry on 16 rush attempts. The Steelers are working with an unproven offensive line, with 2021 third-round pick Kendrick Green in at center. Zach Banner was set to return at RT after suffering a torn ACL last season but was placed on IR ahead of Week 1 after it was decided he needed additional time to rehab the injury.