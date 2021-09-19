 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Najee Harris shows off with monster stiff arm Week 2 vs. Raiders [VIDEO]

After a slow start to the rookie’s NFL career in Week 1, Steelers RB Najee Harris reminded

By kate.magdziuk
Running back Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers takes the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Heinz Field on September 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Steelers first-round pick, running back Najee Harris, gave them a nice reminder of why he was selected 24th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Harris tossed Raiders defender Johnathan Abram aside on this big-time run. There have been plenty of questions about what the rookie might be able to accomplish with question marks on the offensive line, but this play showcased the strength that the Steelers saw when drafting the prospect out of Alabama.

In Week 1, Harris played 100% of offensive snaps, averaging just 2.81 yards per carry on 16 rush attempts. The Steelers are working with an unproven offensive line, with 2021 third-round pick Kendrick Green in at center. Zach Banner was set to return at RT after suffering a torn ACL last season but was placed on IR ahead of Week 1 after it was decided he needed additional time to rehab the injury.

More From DraftKings Nation