Penn State rises, Fresno State enters Week 4 of AP Poll

The Bulldogs are now getting votes after their big win vs. UCLA.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Penn State gunner Drew Hartlaub is the first Nittany Lion down the field to cover a punt return by Auburn’s Demetris Robertson in the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in State College. Robertson signaled and completed a fair catch. Dan Rainville via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A wild weekend of college football has seen plenty of movement amongst the voters in the AP college football poll.

Despite a 31-29 loss at home to No. 1 Alabama, the Florida Gators held steady with their No. 11 ranking. When facing the best team in college football, a loss at home by less than a field goal can almost be considered a victory, and the voters chose not to punish the home team for a terrific though losing effort.

The UCLA Bruins did take a slide from No. 13 to No. 24 thanks to their 40-37 loss at home to the Fresno State Bulldogs. That win in the Rose Bowl did put the other FSU in the poll for the first time this season.

The other debutantes are Michigan State at No. 20 for their 38-17 beatdown of Miami in Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, and Kansas State’s 38-17 win over a well-liked Nevada team gets them foot of the table.

Here is the AP Poll of Sunday, September 19th, ahead of Week 4 of the 2021 college football season.

  1. Alabama
  2. Georgia
  3. Oregon
  4. Oklahoma
  5. Iowa
  6. Penn State
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Clemson
  10. Ohio State
  11. Florida
  12. Notre Dame
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Iowa State
  15. BYU
  16. Arkansas
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Michigan
  20. Michigan State
  21. North Carolina
  22. Fresno State
  23. Auburn
  24. UCLA
  25. Kansas State

