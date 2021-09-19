Penn State rises, Fresno State enters Week 4 of AP Poll

A wild weekend of college football has seen plenty of movement amongst the voters in the AP college football poll.

Despite a 31-29 loss at home to No. 1 Alabama, the Florida Gators held steady with their No. 11 ranking. When facing the best team in college football, a loss at home by less than a field goal can almost be considered a victory, and the voters chose not to punish the home team for a terrific though losing effort.

The UCLA Bruins did take a slide from No. 13 to No. 24 thanks to their 40-37 loss at home to the Fresno State Bulldogs. That win in the Rose Bowl did put the other FSU in the poll for the first time this season.

The other debutantes are Michigan State at No. 20 for their 38-17 beatdown of Miami in Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, and Kansas State’s 38-17 win over a well-liked Nevada team gets them foot of the table.

Here is the AP Poll of Sunday, September 19th, ahead of Week 4 of the 2021 college football season.