49ers RB Trey Sermon suffers head injury in Week 2 vs. Eagles

UPDATE: The 49ers are evaluating Sermon for a concussion.

The San Francisco 49ers had kept Trey Sermon on the bench through the first seven quarters of the 2021 NFL season, and finally got him work in the fourth quarter of their Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. And it did not go well.

Sermon ran the ball for a solid gain but took an illegal hit to the head from Eagles safety K’Von Wallace. Sermon fumbled the ball on the play, but the penalty negated that. Sermon has gone to the sideline to get looked at after being down on the field. He is headed into the locker room to get further assessed.

It’s been a rough start to the season for the 49ers third round pick. He was inactive in Week 1 after losing out a competition with Elijah Mitchell and JaMycal Hasty to serve as Raheem Mostert’s backup. Mostert injured his knee in that game and was lost for the year, which helped get Sermon active this week.