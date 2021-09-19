Steelers WR Diontae Johnson suffers knee injury on last play of Week 2

In what was a meaningless play with five seconds remaining and the team down by nine points, Pittsburgh Steelers No. 1 wide receiver Diontae Johnson injured his knee. He was helped off the field by his teammates and is being evaluated according to head coach Mike Tomlin. We likely won’t get a timely update with the injury coming on a meaningless play to end the game.

Johnson was once again Ben Roethlisberger’s top target, as he caught 9-of-12 targets for 105 yards. If he misses time, this would be a big blow to the Steelers offense. They do have good depth at the position though, as JuJu Smith Schuster, Chase Claypool would move up to 1a and 1b receivers while James Washington would likely see the biggest jump in snaps.

The Steelers take on division rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals, next week in a game they’ll need to win to keep from slipping under .500.