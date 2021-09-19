Dalvin Cook suffers ankle injury vs. Cardinals, returns to field in Week 2

UPDATE: Dalvin Cook returns to the game after getting his ankle taped up. So far it appears that he hasn’t injured it severely, but there’s no doubt he’ll miss some practice time this week.

UPDATE: Dalvin Cook took a low hit from J.J. Watt and stayed down with what appeared to be an ankle injury. He hurt his ankle earlier in the game, but returned and has played well. He was able to walk off the field on his own power, so we’ll see if he can return.

UPDATE: Dalvin Cook has returned to the game before halftime.

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was stood up on third and short and then piled on. He was down on the field for a while but was able to walk to the medical tent. That’s good news, but we’ll await news on his injury.

Dalvin Cook got hurt here.pic.twitter.com/xCjF2fjmk4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 19, 2021

Cook has 11 carries for 86 yards and two receptions for 17 yards with a minute left in the half.