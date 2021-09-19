Falcons WR Russell Gage suffers ankle injury in Week 2, returns to game

UPDATE: Russell Gage has returned to the game.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage tweaked his ankle in the team’s matchup at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday and he is questionable to return for the second half. Gage had two receptions for 10 yards in the first half of the NFC South showdown.

Atlanta obviously hopes to have Gage back on the field as they’ll need all of the firepower they can get to keep pace with the potent Tom Brady-led Tampa offense. The Falcons have been anemic on the offensive side of the football so far in the 2021 season, scoring just six points against the Philadelphia Eagles to open the season last week.

Matt Ryan has been spreading the ball around however, with Kyle Pitts, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Calvin Ridley each getting multiple receptions. The rookie Pitts had four catches for 66 yards but certainly adding another playmaker like Gage back into the mix would help their efforts to upend the defending champs.