Chargers RB Austin Ekeler leaves game against Cowboys after hit to the head, returns after being evaluated for concussion

Update: Ekeler had to change his face mask, but he’s standing on the sideline after being evaluated for a concussion. The running back eventually re-entered the contest.

The Los Angeles Chargers are in a close contest against the Dallas Cowboys through three quarters, but might have to go about the final frame without their star running back Austin Ekeler.

Ekeler made a brilliant play on a reception to move the chains against the Cowboys, but took a major hit to the head. The hit drew flags, but it also sent Ekeler to the medical tent. The running back currently has 51 yards on eight carries and 47 yards on eight receptions.

If Ekeler cannot return to the contest, expect Justin Jackson and Larry Roundtree to get more work. Justin Herbert has already thrown two interceptions, including one in the endzone, so the Chargers are likely to lean on the ground game a bit more in the final frame.

This was projected to be a shootout by many fans, but the teams are tied 14-14 heading into the final quarter.