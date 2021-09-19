Considering the injury report as you address the Week 3 fantasy waiver wire

The second NFL Sunday of the 2021 season is just about wrapped up. We still have Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football but in the meantime, it’s time to start considering your fantasy football waiver wire options. The Week 3 waiver wire can make or break a league, and the injury report will be critical to consider.

Keeping an eye on injuries is very important for gaining the edge on the waiver wire. It isn’t always about who had the best performance, and it could be about who is going to be able to play. As they say, the best ability in fantasy football relevance is availability.

Below is a rundown of notable skill position injuries, and who stands to benefit as you consider what to do with your waiver wire priority. We’ll offer updates on each injury as new information comes along this week.

Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

Landry was knocked out early in the Browns’ 31-21 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The team believes he has a sprained MCL and he’ll undergo testing on Sunday. The loss of Landry would deal a huge blow to the Cleveland offense, a unit that is already without star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to start the season. But Landry’s injury would also elevate the value of other receiving options like David Njoku (4.3%), Donovan Peoples-Jones (1.9%), and Anthony Schwartz (1.5%).

Tyrod Taylor, QB, Houston Texans

Taylor was having another stellar performance for the Texans before going down with a hamstring injury in the middle of what was deemed a revenge game for him at Cleveland. It’s a huge blow to fantasy managers who rushed to picked him up off the waiver wires and the early indication is that he’ll miss Houston’s Thursday night game against the Carolina Panthers. The value of Houston receivers like Brandin Cooks could decrease with rookie Davis Mills starting, but it could mean an increased workload for the triumvirate of running backs Mark Ingram (33.6%), and Phillip Lindsay (40.3%).

Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Mitchell exited the 49ers’ 17-11 win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a shoulder injury but eventually returned for the final two drives of the game. With the 49ers running back room seemingly cursed and everyone banged up in some capacity, waiver wire receivers like Trent Sherfield (0.5%) and Juan Jennings (0%) could see their values rise.

Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

Rams running back Darrell Henderson injured his ribs in the team’s 27-24 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. It’s unclear whether or not he’ll miss time but the trickle down effect is waiver wire receivers like Van Jefferson (7.2%) and Desean Jackson (2.3%) having their values increase if L.A. leans on the pass more.