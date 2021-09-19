Cowboys nearly pull off ridiculous lateral play for touchdown against the Chargers before the half [VIDEO]

The Dallas Cowboys are up 14-11 on the Los Angeles Chargers at halftime, but had the chance to go up by even more points after LA’s missed field goal put them in position for one last play.

The @dallascowboys ALMOST pulled it off before the half…



: #DALvsLAC on CBS

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/8pFpBEyadK — NFL (@NFL) September 19, 2021

CeeDee Lamb makes a nice move to navigate through most of the Chargers’ defense before making a smart play by throwing a lateral to Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott comes up two yards short of the endzone due to Derwin James’ play, but the running back still gets 14 receiving yards for fantasy managers. Lamb gets points for the reception and 34 yards prior to his lateral to Elliott.

The Cowboys have leaned on the run game more early in this contest, but appear to be headed towards a shootout with the Chargers. Let’s see if Dak Prescott starts to turn things loose in the second half. Lamb and Elliott have already made fantasy managers happy but things could’ve been even better if the Cowboys had punched this last play of the first half into the endzone.