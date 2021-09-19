Matt Corral of Ole Miss takes lead in Heisman Trophy odds

Behind three elite statistical performances for the Ole Miss Rebels, Matt Corral has surged to the lead in the 2021 Heisman Trophy race according to the wagering community.
Corral was 23-31 for 335 yards and three touchdowns without an interception against Tulane on Saturday. He also added four rushing touchdowns on 13 carries for 68 yards. For the season the junior has thrown for 997 yards and nine touchdowns without a pick, and rushed for five more scores and 158 additional yards.
His only competition at this point appears to also be in the SEC West, as Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has thrown for 804 yards and 10 touchdowns, but actually has -4 yards rushing due to how college football calculates sack yardage. Young did enough for the Tide to roll out of Gainesville with a 31-29 win over Florida on Saturday.
Many of the early preseason favorites such as Spencer Rattler (+600), DJ Uiagalelei (+750), JT Daniels (+1200), and Sam Howell (+1400) have fallen by the wayside after unimpressive performances so far.
Here are the latest odds heading into Week 4 of college football to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:
Heisman Trophy Odds September 19
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Matt Corral
|+200
|Bryce Young
|+225
|Desmond Ridder
|+1800
|Spencer Rattler
|+1800
|CJ Stroud
|+1800
|Sam Howell
|+2500
|JT Daniels
|+3000
|TreVeyon Henderson
|+3500
|CJ Verdell
|+3500
|Anthony Brown
|+4000
|DJ Uiagalelei
|+4000
|Malik Willis
|+4000
|Bijan Robinson
|+4000
|Kenneth Walker III
|+5000
|Brian Robinson Jr
|+5000
|Sean Clifford
|+5000
|Isaiah Spiller
|+6000
|Blake Corum
|+7500
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|+7500
|Brennan Armstrong
|+7500
|Tank Bigsby
|+8000
|Jack Coan
|+8000
|Emory Jones
|+8000
|Chris Olave
|+10000
|Garrett Wilson
|+10000
|Cade McNamera
|+10000
|Kyren Williams
|+10000
|Zach Calzada
|+10000
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|+10000
|Tyler Goodson
|+10000
|Zamir White
|+10000
|Anthony Richardson
|+10000
|Drake London
|+10000
|Will Levis
|+10000
|D'Eriq King
|+10000
|Jayden Daniels
|+10000
|Breece Hall
|+10000
|Brock Purdy
|+10000
|Casey Thompson
|+10000
|John Metchie III
|+10000
|Tyler Shough
|+10000
|Ty Chandler
|+10000
|Payton Thorne
|+10000
|Bo Nix
|+15000
|George Pickens
|+15000
|Tanner Morgan
|+15000
|Graham Mertz
|+15000
|Grayson McCall
|+15000
|Spencer Petras
|+15000
|Leddie Brown
|+15000
|Kennedy Brooks
|+15000
|Zay Flowers
|+15000
|Ainias Smith
|+15000
|Marvin Mims
|+15000
|Xavier Hutchinson
|+15000
|Kenny Pickett
|+15000
|McKenzie Milton
|+15000
|Malik Cunningham
|+15000
|Max Johnson
|+15000
|Jase McClellan
|+15000
|Eric Gray
|+15000
|Michael Penix Jr
|+20000
|Jack Miller III
|+20000
|Adrian Martinez
|+20000
|Lyn-J Dixon
|+20000
|Braxton Burmeister
|+20000
|Dylan Morris
|+20000
|Jarret Doege
|+20000
|Joe Milton
|+20000
|Jalen Wydermeyer
|+20000
|Carson Strong
|+20000
|Derek Stingley
|+20000
|Spencer Sanders
|+20000
|Master Teague III
|+20000
|Marcus Major
|+25000
|Tyrion Davis-Price
|+25000
|Kyle Hamilton
|+25000
|Grant Wells
|+25000
|Jarek Broussard
|+25000
|Jordan Addison
|+25000
|Romeo Doubs
|+25000
|Zonovan Knight
|+25000
|Levi Lewis
|+25000
|Hendon Hooker
|+30000
|British Brooks
|+30000
|Slade Bolden
|+30000
|Charlie Brewer
|+30000
|KJ Jefferson
|+30000
|Will Rogers
|+30000
|Hudson Card
|+30000
|Max Duggan
|+30000
|Connor Bazelak
|+30000
|Jayden de Laura
|+30000
|Chase Brice
|+30000
|Hank Bachmeier
|+30000
|Nick Starkel
|+30000
|Bailey Zappe
|+30000
|Justyn Ross
|+30000
|Shai Werts
|+50000
|Chevan Cordeiro
|+50000
|Frank Gore Jr
|+50000
|Sincere McCormick
|+50000
