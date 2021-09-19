 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Matt Corral of Ole Miss takes lead in Heisman Trophy odds

The Rebels QB leads the odds to win the Heisman Trophy after Week 3. We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football

By Collin Sherwin
Mississippi Rebels quarterback Matt Corral at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Behind three elite statistical performances for the Ole Miss Rebels, Matt Corral has surged to the lead in the 2021 Heisman Trophy race according to the wagering community.

Corral was 23-31 for 335 yards and three touchdowns without an interception against Tulane on Saturday. He also added four rushing touchdowns on 13 carries for 68 yards. For the season the junior has thrown for 997 yards and nine touchdowns without a pick, and rushed for five more scores and 158 additional yards.

His only competition at this point appears to also be in the SEC West, as Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has thrown for 804 yards and 10 touchdowns, but actually has -4 yards rushing due to how college football calculates sack yardage. Young did enough for the Tide to roll out of Gainesville with a 31-29 win over Florida on Saturday.

Many of the early preseason favorites such as Spencer Rattler (+600), DJ Uiagalelei (+750), JT Daniels (+1200), and Sam Howell (+1400) have fallen by the wayside after unimpressive performances so far.

Here are the latest odds heading into Week 4 of college football to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Trophy Odds September 19

Player Odds
Matt Corral +200
Bryce Young +225
Desmond Ridder +1800
Spencer Rattler +1800
CJ Stroud +1800
Sam Howell +2500
JT Daniels +3000
TreVeyon Henderson +3500
CJ Verdell +3500
Anthony Brown +4000
DJ Uiagalelei +4000
Malik Willis +4000
Bijan Robinson +4000
Kenneth Walker III +5000
Brian Robinson Jr +5000
Sean Clifford +5000
Isaiah Spiller +6000
Blake Corum +7500
Dorian Thompson-Robinson +7500
Brennan Armstrong +7500
Tank Bigsby +8000
Jack Coan +8000
Emory Jones +8000
Chris Olave +10000
Garrett Wilson +10000
Cade McNamera +10000
Kyren Williams +10000
Zach Calzada +10000
Taulia Tagovailoa +10000
Tyler Goodson +10000
Zamir White +10000
Anthony Richardson +10000
Drake London +10000
Will Levis +10000
D'Eriq King +10000
Jayden Daniels +10000
Breece Hall +10000
Brock Purdy +10000
Casey Thompson +10000
John Metchie III +10000
Tyler Shough +10000
Ty Chandler +10000
Payton Thorne +10000
Bo Nix +15000
George Pickens +15000
Tanner Morgan +15000
Graham Mertz +15000
Grayson McCall +15000
Spencer Petras +15000
Leddie Brown +15000
Kennedy Brooks +15000
Zay Flowers +15000
Ainias Smith +15000
Marvin Mims +15000
Xavier Hutchinson +15000
Kenny Pickett +15000
McKenzie Milton +15000
Malik Cunningham +15000
Max Johnson +15000
Jase McClellan +15000
Eric Gray +15000
Michael Penix Jr +20000
Jack Miller III +20000
Adrian Martinez +20000
Lyn-J Dixon +20000
Braxton Burmeister +20000
Dylan Morris +20000
Jarret Doege +20000
Joe Milton +20000
Jalen Wydermeyer +20000
Carson Strong +20000
Derek Stingley +20000
Spencer Sanders +20000
Master Teague III +20000
Marcus Major +25000
Tyrion Davis-Price +25000
Kyle Hamilton +25000
Grant Wells +25000
Jarek Broussard +25000
Jordan Addison +25000
Romeo Doubs +25000
Zonovan Knight +25000
Levi Lewis +25000
Hendon Hooker +30000
British Brooks +30000
Slade Bolden +30000
Charlie Brewer +30000
KJ Jefferson +30000
Will Rogers +30000
Hudson Card +30000
Max Duggan +30000
Connor Bazelak +30000
Jayden de Laura +30000
Chase Brice +30000
Hank Bachmeier +30000
Nick Starkel +30000
Bailey Zappe +30000
Justyn Ross +30000
Shai Werts +50000
Chevan Cordeiro +50000
Frank Gore Jr +50000
Sincere McCormick +50000

