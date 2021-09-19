Matt Corral of Ole Miss takes lead in Heisman Trophy odds

Behind three elite statistical performances for the Ole Miss Rebels, Matt Corral has surged to the lead in the 2021 Heisman Trophy race according to the wagering community.

Corral was 23-31 for 335 yards and three touchdowns without an interception against Tulane on Saturday. He also added four rushing touchdowns on 13 carries for 68 yards. For the season the junior has thrown for 997 yards and nine touchdowns without a pick, and rushed for five more scores and 158 additional yards.

His only competition at this point appears to also be in the SEC West, as Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has thrown for 804 yards and 10 touchdowns, but actually has -4 yards rushing due to how college football calculates sack yardage. Young did enough for the Tide to roll out of Gainesville with a 31-29 win over Florida on Saturday.

Many of the early preseason favorites such as Spencer Rattler (+600), DJ Uiagalelei (+750), JT Daniels (+1200), and Sam Howell (+1400) have fallen by the wayside after unimpressive performances so far.

Here are the latest odds heading into Week 4 of college football to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Heisman Trophy Odds September 19 Player Odds Player Odds Matt Corral +200 Bryce Young +225 Desmond Ridder +1800 Spencer Rattler +1800 CJ Stroud +1800 Sam Howell +2500 JT Daniels +3000 TreVeyon Henderson +3500 CJ Verdell +3500 Anthony Brown +4000 DJ Uiagalelei +4000 Malik Willis +4000 Bijan Robinson +4000 Kenneth Walker III +5000 Brian Robinson Jr +5000 Sean Clifford +5000 Isaiah Spiller +6000 Blake Corum +7500 Dorian Thompson-Robinson +7500 Brennan Armstrong +7500 Tank Bigsby +8000 Jack Coan +8000 Emory Jones +8000 Chris Olave +10000 Garrett Wilson +10000 Cade McNamera +10000 Kyren Williams +10000 Zach Calzada +10000 Taulia Tagovailoa +10000 Tyler Goodson +10000 Zamir White +10000 Anthony Richardson +10000 Drake London +10000 Will Levis +10000 D'Eriq King +10000 Jayden Daniels +10000 Breece Hall +10000 Brock Purdy +10000 Casey Thompson +10000 John Metchie III +10000 Tyler Shough +10000 Ty Chandler +10000 Payton Thorne +10000 Bo Nix +15000 George Pickens +15000 Tanner Morgan +15000 Graham Mertz +15000 Grayson McCall +15000 Spencer Petras +15000 Leddie Brown +15000 Kennedy Brooks +15000 Zay Flowers +15000 Ainias Smith +15000 Marvin Mims +15000 Xavier Hutchinson +15000 Kenny Pickett +15000 McKenzie Milton +15000 Malik Cunningham +15000 Max Johnson +15000 Jase McClellan +15000 Eric Gray +15000 Michael Penix Jr +20000 Jack Miller III +20000 Adrian Martinez +20000 Lyn-J Dixon +20000 Braxton Burmeister +20000 Dylan Morris +20000 Jarret Doege +20000 Joe Milton +20000 Jalen Wydermeyer +20000 Carson Strong +20000 Derek Stingley +20000 Spencer Sanders +20000 Master Teague III +20000 Marcus Major +25000 Tyrion Davis-Price +25000 Kyle Hamilton +25000 Grant Wells +25000 Jarek Broussard +25000 Jordan Addison +25000 Romeo Doubs +25000 Zonovan Knight +25000 Levi Lewis +25000 Hendon Hooker +30000 British Brooks +30000 Slade Bolden +30000 Charlie Brewer +30000 KJ Jefferson +30000 Will Rogers +30000 Hudson Card +30000 Max Duggan +30000 Connor Bazelak +30000 Jayden de Laura +30000 Chase Brice +30000 Hank Bachmeier +30000 Nick Starkel +30000 Bailey Zappe +30000 Justyn Ross +30000 Shai Werts +50000 Chevan Cordeiro +50000 Frank Gore Jr +50000 Sincere McCormick +50000

