Buccaneers defense creates two pick-6s, likely swings fantasy matchups [VIDEO]

If you played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense/special teams in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons, it wasn’t looking great for you for the majority of the game. Matt Ryan was moving the ball well against the Bucs and even tossed a couple touchdowns to bring Atlanta to within three points at 28-25. That’s where the comeback hopes died.

Mike Edwards made a great read on this play and took the ball 31 yards to the house, giving Tampa Bay’s defense an additional eight points (2 for the interception, 6 for the touchdown) in what was otherwise a poor effort for the unit. Ryan wasn’t done giving.

The Falcons quarterback threw ANOTHER pick-6 with Edwards on the receiving end again. The Buccaneers defense got up to 19 points with the latest touchdown, creating a 16-point swing with two plays. It looked like Tampa Bay’s defense was going to burn fantasy managers in Week 2, but it ultimately boosted their chances of winning their matchup or DFS contest.