How to watch East Carolina vs. Appalachian State via live online stream

The East Carolina Pirates and Appalachian State Mountaineers face off on Thursday, September 2nd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl - Appalachian State v UAB
Head coach Shawn Clark of the Appalachian State Mountaineers celebrates after defeating the UAB Blazers during the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
The East Carolina Pirates and Appalachian State Mountaineers meet up in Week 1 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. Appalachian State is coming off a 9-3 season while East Carolina went 3-6 last season. Appalachian State has been successful as an FBS program and hopes to build on its success.

The Mountaineers are looking to make and win a seventh straight bowl game this year, continuing a run that started under Scott Satterfield. Appalachian State is a Group of 5 program capable of having a record worthy of competing for the playoff, if expansion occurs as predicted. This is another season to prove the Mountaineers have a competitive program.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Appalachian State is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -400 on the moneyline. That makes East Carolina a +300 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 56.

