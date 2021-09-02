How to watch East Carolina vs. Appalachian State via live online stream

The East Carolina Pirates and Appalachian State Mountaineers meet up in Week 1 at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPNU. Appalachian State is coming off a 9-3 season while East Carolina went 3-6 last season. Appalachian State has been successful as an FBS program and hopes to build on its success.

The Mountaineers are looking to make and win a seventh straight bowl game this year, continuing a run that started under Scott Satterfield. Appalachian State is a Group of 5 program capable of having a record worthy of competing for the playoff, if expansion occurs as predicted. This is another season to prove the Mountaineers have a competitive program.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Appalachian State is a 10-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -400 on the moneyline. That makes East Carolina a +300 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 56.