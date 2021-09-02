How to watch Boise State vs. UCF via live online stream

The Boise State Broncos and Central Florida Knights meet up in Week 1 at 3MG Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both Group of 5 schools have been knocking on the door for a chance at a national championship, but they’ve never met each other until now. Boise State was the fiesty program of the BCS era while UCF has consistently challenged the notion of the CFB Playoff being open to every team.

The Broncos will look to continue their winning ways despite Bryan Harsin leaving for Auburn. Boise State had double-digit wins for four straight seasons prior to 2020’s shortened campaign. UCF had three straight double-digit win seasons prior to the abbreviated schedule and will look to keep things going under Josh Heupel.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Central Florida is a 5.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -220 on the moneyline. That makes Boise State a +180 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 68.5.