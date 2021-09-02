How to watch Southern Utah vs. Arizona State via live online stream

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds and Arizona State Sun Devils meet up in Week 1 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Arizona State’s reported disregard for COVID protocols and NCAA rules was among the top storylines of the offseason, so we’ll get a first look at how this distraction will impact the team on the field.

The Sun Devils placed three assistant coaches on administrative leave as the NCAA investigation leaks into the regular season. This put a slight damper on their goals of contending for a Pac-12 title, but Arizona State has the talent to make that a reality. It’s anyone’s guess what the NCAA will do to punish the program, but this is a true wild card team as they start the season against an FCS opponent.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, September 2nd, you can live stream it on the Pac-12 Network website or through the Pac-12 Now app, available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Arizona State is a 45-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with no moneyline available. The point total is set at 55.