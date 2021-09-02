How to watch Bowling Green vs. Tennessee via live online stream

The Bowling Green Falcons and Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 1 at Neylan Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the SEC Network. The Volunteers will look to bounce back from a 3-7 campaign with new head coach Josh Heupel entering Year 1 as Tennessee is in full-on rebuild mode.

The hire of Heupel from the UCF Knights did not get a ton of praise, but knowing exactly what to expect from a new head coach has been proven to be quite impossible. This should be the optimal first game of the Huepel era as Bowling Green enters 2021 as one of the worst FBS teams in the country.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, September 2nd, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Tennessee is a 35-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with no moneyline available. The point total is set at 58.