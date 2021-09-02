 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Weber State vs. Utah via live online stream

The Weber State Wildcats and Utah Utes face off Thursday, September 2nd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Butch
NCAA Football: Utah at Colorado Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Weber State Wildcats and Utah Utes meet up in Week 1 at the Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Utah has a roster that can compete for a Pac-12 Championship, and it all starts Thursday night.

The Utes return a lot of last season’s production on both sides of the ball, and Kyle Whittingham has a very deep squad as he heads into his 17th season as the head coach. Baylor Bears transfer Charlie Brewer and Cam Rising battled for the No. 1 quarterback spot throughout fall camp, and the Utes should be in good hands at the position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can live stream it on the Pac-12 Network website or through the Pac-12 Now app, available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Utah is a 30.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with no moneyline available. The point total is set at 49.5.

