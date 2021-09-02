How to watch Weber State vs. Utah via live online stream

The Weber State Wildcats and Utah Utes meet up in Week 1 at the Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Utah has a roster that can compete for a Pac-12 Championship, and it all starts Thursday night.

The Utes return a lot of last season’s production on both sides of the ball, and Kyle Whittingham has a very deep squad as he heads into his 17th season as the head coach. Baylor Bears transfer Charlie Brewer and Cam Rising battled for the No. 1 quarterback spot throughout fall camp, and the Utes should be in good hands at the position.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can live stream it on the Pac-12 Network website or through the Pac-12 Now app, available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Utah is a 30.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with no moneyline available. The point total is set at 49.5.