How to watch Temple vs. Rutgers via live online stream

The Temple Owls and Rutgers Scarlet Knights face off Thursday, September 2nd. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Collin Sherwin
2021 Big Ten Football Media Day
Greg Schiano, head coach of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights speaks during the Big Ten Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Temple Owls meet up in Week 1 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Rutgers hopes to get off to a good start in Greg Schiano’s second year of his second stint with the program. Temple had a rough 2020 campaign with a 1-6 record, but did have eight wins in 2019 under head coach Rod Carey.

Schiano brings plenty of baggage with him from past jobs, but Rutgers is hoping to return to a level of competitiveness under him it hasn’t found elsewhere. The coach took Rutgers to five straight bowl games from 2005-09 and had a surprising 11-2 season in 2006. Temple has seen its program rise in recent years, winning 43 games from 2015-19.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Rutgers is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -650 on the moneyline. That makes Temple a +475 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.

