How to watch Temple vs. Rutgers via live online stream

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Temple Owls meet up in Week 1 at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Big Ten Network (BTN). Rutgers hopes to get off to a good start in Greg Schiano’s second year of his second stint with the program. Temple had a rough 2020 campaign with a 1-6 record, but did have eight wins in 2019 under head coach Rod Carey.

Schiano brings plenty of baggage with him from past jobs, but Rutgers is hoping to return to a level of competitiveness under him it hasn’t found elsewhere. The coach took Rutgers to five straight bowl games from 2005-09 and had a surprising 11-2 season in 2006. Temple has seen its program rise in recent years, winning 43 games from 2015-19.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via Fox Sports or the Fox Sports app. However, keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription with access to the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access to the BTN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Rutgers is a 14.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -650 on the moneyline. That makes Temple a +475 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.