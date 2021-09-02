How to watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota via live online stream

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes and Minnesota Golden Gophers meet up in Week 1 at the TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The Buckeyes will be going for a fifth straight Big Ten title and a third straight under Ryan Day. The Golden Gophers will hope to rebound from a 3-4 campaign.

The Buckeyes will start C.J. Stroud at quarterback and seem to be consistent at reloading top talent. Minnesota won 11 games in 2019 under head coach P.J. Fleck, but needs to put together a strong season to keep the momentum going under his leadership.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -600 on the moneyline. That makes Minneosta a +435 moneyline underdog, with the point total is set at 63.5.