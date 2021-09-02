Full list of tee times for round 2 of the TOUR Championship once Round 1 ends

The PGA Tour is in Atlanta, Georgia this week for the season-ending TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. Patrick Cantlay opened the tournament as the leader due to the handicap system used just for this tournament. He opened at -10, followed by Tony Finau at -8, Bryson DeChambeau at -7, Jon Rahm at -6, and Cameron Smith at -5.

For most of the PGA Tour season, each tournament posts first and second round tee times before the tournament begins. Then, the third and fourth round are determined by the leaderboard. For the TOUR Championship, the first round tee times were released in order of the handicap system, but second round tee times are going to be decided after the first round ends.

The last pair of the first round — Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau — will tee off at 2 p.m. ET, so we can expect tee times early this evening once they have finished. We’ll drop in the full list of tee times as soon as we have them. The second round will get underway on Friday likely at 11:40 a.m. You’ll be able to watch coverage of Round 2 of the TOUR Championship from 1 to 6 p.m. on the Golf Channel. PGA Tour LIVE will air featured group coverage from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Once the first round wraps, we’ll drop in a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the TOUR Championship.