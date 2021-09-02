Tracking MLB betting action for Thursday, September 2nd

We have a small 8-game slate in the majors on Thursday, beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET with the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals. There are a lot good matchups happening across the league that will feature a ton of betting implications.

We did not do good to open up September, going an unflattering 0-2 in our best bets for Wednesday night. Our first loss was a bad beat as the Houston Astros (-130) lost 1-0 to the Seattle Mariners. Houston recorded nine hits, but could not cash in as they went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Lastly, we could not pick up another plus-money strikeout prop win like we did on Tuesday night. Oakland Athletics rookie pitcher James Kaprielian could not get over 5.5 strikeouts (+125) against the Detroit Tigers. The rookie starter only produced 4 strikeouts and gave up 4 earned runs (2 HRs) in 4.0 IP.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, September 2nd — Record YTD (43-40)

Logan Webb over 5.5 strikeouts (-110) vs. Brewers

Strikeout props have not been good to us this week, but that will not stop us from trying to find that next win. The San Francisco Giants could desperately use a win themselves as they have lost four consecutive games, including three to the Brewers. Luckily, they have Logan Webb on the mound, who is coming off a tremendous month of August, where he had a 1.41 ERA through 6 starts.

This season, the 24-year-old starting pitcher has pitched well for San Fran, compiling a 8-3 record and 2.65 ERA through 20 games (19 starts). Webb has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in 9 out of 19 starts, including his last five outings. He is averaging 5.6 strikeouts per game in his last five road starts and is facing a Milwaukee offense that averages 9.14 Ks per (9.23 Ks on the road). At -110 odds and Webb’s recent stretch of games, I feel like this could be a win.

