How to watch Thursday’s CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream

CONCACAF’s final round of World Cup Qualifiers kicks off this week as it’s down to eight teams left in the region to see who makes it to the World Cup next year in Qatar. Mexico, USA, Costa Rica, Jamaica, and Honduras automatically qualified for this third round of play by being the top five ranked teams in the region while Panama, El Salvador, and Canada played through the first two rounds to get to this point.

The top three teams after this round will qualify for the World Cup while the fourth-place team will have to battle through an inter-confederation playoff to advance, where they’ll meet up with three other teams from the AFC (Asia), CONMEBOL (South America), and OFC (Oceana).

While some of the games will be broadcast on live TV, all of them will be streamed live on Paramount+.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Thursday, September 2

Canada vs. Honduras

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Channel: Universo

Livestream: Paramount+

Panama vs. Costa Rica

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Channel: No US TV

Livestream: Paramount+

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Univision USA, TUDN USA

Livestream: Paramount+

USA vs. El Salvador

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network, Univision

Livestream: Paramount+

