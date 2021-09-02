How to watch Mexico vs. Jamaica in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

As the third and final round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers get underway, Mexico and Jamaica will square off against each other on matchday 1, both teams hoping to get a leg up on the other early on. Both teams earned an automatic qualification for the third round by being ranked in the top 5 in the region. The game kicks off at 10:00p.m. ET on Univision USA and TUDN USA on broadcast television, or you can catch this game and all the other qualifiers streaming on Paramount+.

Mexico vs. Jamaica

Date: Thursday, September 2

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Channel: Univision USA, TUDN USA

Livestream: Paramount+

Mexico will kick off their campaign at home as they look to bounce back from a 1-0 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final loss to the USA about a month ago. That was the last game the Mexican side played, and they’ll look to take basically the same squad and impress in the third round of qualifiers. They won’t be missing any players aside from striker Raul Jimenez, who won’t be able to join the squad due to the Premier League not allowing their players to leave for red list countries among the recent COVID-19 surge. The Wolverhampton striker has been replaced with Cruz Azul attacker Santiago Giménez going forward. Mexico has qualified for the World Cup for the last seven times straight, and each time they’ve advanced out of the group stage but were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Jamaica hasn’t played a game since their Gold Cup exit as well, and coincidentally they also were eliminated in a 1-0 loss to the USA in the quarterfinal. The Reggae Boyz have only qualified for the World Cup once, back in 1998 where they exited in the group stage after only winning one game. Similar to Mexico’s situation with Jimenez, Jamaica will be without Michail Antonio (West Ham), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), and Ravel Morrison (Derby County) for this opening match due to the UK’s COVID-19 travel restrictions, although they should be available for the home game against Panama since Jamaica is not on that red list of countries.

Pick: Mexico