Who won Dolphins WR battle between Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams, Albert Wilson

Injuries kept most of the Miami Dolphins wide receivers sidelined through training camp and the preseason. DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson, Preston Williams and Will Fuller all missed time. That worked to the benefit of rookie Jaylen Waddle, the sixth overall pick in this year’s draft, who got extra time to forge a connection with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. And with the regular season right around the corner, it’s Waddle who should be on your radar for fantasy purposes.

Verdict

Miami’s receiver room is crowded. Parker and Will Fuller (who’s battling injury and serving out his suspension from last season during Week 1) along with these three. But between Waddle, Williams and Wilson, the rookie’s going to see the field the most. Remember too that Waddle and Tagovailoa were teammates at Alabama, so that previously established connection counts for a lot. It’s also worth noting that Waddle’s the most talented player of the bunch.

Fantasy football implications

With that many receiving options in the lineup, it’s hard to count on big fantasy points from anyone. However, Waddle’s game is a lot like Tyreek Hill’s. He can turn a bubble screen into a long touchdown or catch a 50-yard bomb down the field. Don’t be surprised if he turns out to be Miami’s most productive receiver overall.