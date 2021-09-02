Who won Dolphins RB battle between Myles Gaskin, Malcolm Brown, Salvon Ahmed

The Miami Dolphins backfield was a frustrating text to read last season, and it got even more confusing when the team signed free agent running back Malcolm Brown in the offseason. Now, with the 2021 regular season right around the corner, we’re looking at a three-man rotation between incumbent Myles Gaskin, Brown and Salvon Ahmed.

Verdict

Gaskin enters the season looking like he’ll be the first choice. In the last preseason game featuring Miami’s starting backfield, the second week of exhibition play, Gaskin had the edge in snaps with 19, compared to 13 for Ahmed and just five for Brown. Gaskin finished with six carries, 27 yards and a touchdown in the team’s second preseason game. Ahmed caught two passes on four targets in that one, and don’t be surprised if he ends up as the hot hand from time to time this season.

Fantasy football implications

Head coach Brian Flores said halfway through camp that he plans to use all three backs situationally, which means more frustration for fantasy owners. Gaskin is the best pick for fantasy here, a decent option with a middle round pick. But you’ll have to keep an eye on the situation here to see if the team starts to develop a preference for one or the other.