Who won Colts TE battle between Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

Anyone hoping to have some clarity on the Indianapolis Colts tight end situation was left deeply unsatisfied by how the battle played out in training camp and the preseason. Last year, the team bounced between Mo Alie-Cox, Jack Doyle and Trey Burton. Burton’s gone, but in his place is rookie fourth-round pick Kylen Granson, who did manage to turn a few heads with his work this August.

The workload was fairly evenly distributed between three players last year, Alie-Cox led with 31 receptions, but Burton and Doyle had 28 and 23, respectively.

Verdict

For now, it’s looking like it’s going to be a rotation between all three players. Of the three, the future probably looks best for Granson. He was prized by head coach Frank Reich in the draft and there’s some talk that he could eventually be the primary pass catcher.

Fantasy football implications

A rotation might be useful for the Colts, but it’s a headache for fantasy football. In fact, you should probably skip all three players in your draft. Granson has appeal in keeper leagues, given how highly the Colts think of him, and has more playmaking ability than the others. Keep an eye on the situation, because it might come down to the connection that quarterback Carson Wentz develops with one of these players.