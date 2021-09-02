 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who won Texans QB battle between Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills

Despite David Culley not naming a starting quarterback for Week 1, Tyrod Taylor should be under center against the Jaguars.

By Jovan C. Alford
Tyrod Taylor #5 of the Houston Texans avoids a tackle attempt by Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half during a NFL preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 28, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

With Deshaun Watson’s football future in limbo, the Houston Texans made sure to address the position in the offseason. The team signed free agent quarterback Tyrod Taylor and then drafted former Stanford standout Davis Mills in the 2021 NFL Draft. Taylor was running with the first team offense throughout the preseason and should be the starter when the regular season begins on September 12.

Verdict

Taylor played solid with the first team offense, completing 12-of-18 passes for 81 yards. As for Mills, he completed 31-of-65 passes for 333 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. According to Cole Thompson, head coach David Culley said on Thursday that he has not indicated who will start at quarterback. One would think that Taylor would be the official starter with him being first on the depth chart.

Fantasy football implications

Taylor does not hold much fantasy value as a QB1 in respective fantasy football leagues, but he could be useful as a QB2. The veteran quarterback will not rack up a lot of points, but he brings a dual-threat ability to the Texans’ offense. He’s definitely a quarterback you will be able to get off the waiver wire.

