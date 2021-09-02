Who won Texans QB battle between Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills

With Deshaun Watson’s football future in limbo, the Houston Texans made sure to address the position in the offseason. The team signed free agent quarterback Tyrod Taylor and then drafted former Stanford standout Davis Mills in the 2021 NFL Draft. Taylor was running with the first team offense throughout the preseason and should be the starter when the regular season begins on September 12.

Verdict

Taylor played solid with the first team offense, completing 12-of-18 passes for 81 yards. As for Mills, he completed 31-of-65 passes for 333 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. According to Cole Thompson, head coach David Culley said on Thursday that he has not indicated who will start at quarterback. One would think that Taylor would be the official starter with him being first on the depth chart.

Fantasy football implications

Taylor does not hold much fantasy value as a QB1 in respective fantasy football leagues, but he could be useful as a QB2. The veteran quarterback will not rack up a lot of points, but he brings a dual-threat ability to the Texans’ offense. He’s definitely a quarterback you will be able to get off the waiver wire.