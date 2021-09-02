Who won Packers WR battle between Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers put the finishing touches on their wide receiver position as they get ready for what could be the final season with Aaron Rodgers still a part of the franchise. Davante Adams has proven himself to potentially be the No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, but there is plenty of room for targets in this Packers offense in 2021.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling has had issues with brutal drops during his career, but he has the speed to get past defenders for deep balls, which is incredibly important in this offense. Allen Lazard figures to be in the mix as well.

Amari Rodgers could be used in a variety of ways in his rookie season, but his ceiling took a bit of a hit when Aaron Rodgers made sure the Packers brought in Randall Cobb, who should see quite a few looks in this offense to make it a worthwhile trade.

Verdict

Marquez Valdes-Scantling is listed as the starting wide receiver on the Packers official depth chart with Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as backups in the two-deep, but both will see the field a lot this season. It will be interesting to see how much Amari Rodgers gets used as a rookie.

Fantasy football implications

The Packers have a good balance between the passing and running game with Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones as two of the top playmakers at their positions. Behind Davante Adams, nobody is worth drafting unless you’re in the deepest of deep leagues. It might be best to let the regular season start and determine if any of the other pass catchers are worth taking a look at.