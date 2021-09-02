Who won Texans WR battle between Nico Collins, Keke Coutee

The Houston Texans are in a state of transition under new head coach David Culley. Culley will be leading a Texans’ team that has a few new faces, specifically on offense. Houston has Brandin Cooks and Chris Conley as the veterans of the group. However, they have a couple of young wide receivers in Anthony Miller and rookie Nico Collins. Collins outplayed veteran Keke Coutee in the preseason, which led to Coutee being released from the 53-man roster. Collins will have a noticeable role in the passing game with Miller hurt and Andre Roberts more of a special teams weapon.

Verdict

Collins won the battle and should play a considerable amount of snaps for an offense that lacks weapons on the perimeter. Cole Thompson of FanNation/SI.com writes that the rookie wide out must receive a seal of approval from head coach David Culley before seeing extra playing time.

Fantasy football implications

Collins is someone that you could get late in your fantasy football draft and stash him on your bench. Or you could grab the former Michigan wide receiver off the waiver wire until you see how the Texans’ offense looks after Week 1.