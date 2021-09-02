Who won Texans RB battle between David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay

The Houston Texans are not expected to be a relevant franchise heading into the 2021 season, and they could undergo a full rebuild over the next few years. The running back position has some prominent names NFL fans would know, but how successful they will be is up for debate with plenty of blowouts expected against this team.

David Johnson is in his second season with the Texans, and the franchise brought in Phillip Lindsay from the Denver Broncos and Mark Ingram from the Baltimore Ravens to form a trio of capable backs.

It’s very possible all three running backs will see an equal amount of time as they have different skill sets. Ingram is probably the best runner on the team, and Johnson does well catching passes out of the backfield. Lindsay might be the most complete back of the three and is the only player among the three who could still reach his prime.

Verdict

Texans head coach David Culley confirmed there will be a running-back-by-committee approach this season. Obviously that’s not much of a verdict, but there’s no reason to assume one back will be significantly better than the others.

Fantasy football implications

The Texans are unlikely to be near the end zone all that often this season and at this point, it’s nearly impossible to figure out which one of the these three backs will have the highest fantasy point total. The best chance at having any confidence in starting any three of these players would be a trade, and Houston is likely to be in sell-now mode for their veteran players. If we had to pick one back to have, it would be David Johnson, followed by Phillip Lindsay and Mark Ingram, but it’s tough to make a prediction with much confidence.