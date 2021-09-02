Who won Jaguars WR battle between DJ Chark, Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault

The Jacksonville Jaguars certainly made sure that No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will have plenty of options to throw to as a rookie. The wide receiver trio of DJ Chark, Marvin Jones Jr., and Laviska Shenault is a formidable stable of pass-catchers that can help get the Jags’ fortunes turned around in a hurry.

Jones and Shenault got their fair share of receptions throughout the duration of the preseason while Chark sat out of the exhibitions with a hand injury. The second-year Shenault ended up with a very productive preseason, catching 10 passes for 83 yards while Jones had seven receptions for 93 yards.

The veteran newcomer Jones suffered an AC join sprain in the team’s preseason finale at Dallas but should be good to for the season opener against Houston.

Verdict

Despite their injuries, both Chark and Jones will be good to go for the start of the regular season. With that being said, expect the younger Shenault to emerge as the top receiver in the Jacksonville offense this season. He was productive in 14 games as rookie last season and has the most upside for a breakout season with Trevor Lawrence throwing to him.

Fantasy football implications

Shenault has been tabbed a fantasy sleeper and has low WR2/high flex potentially as a second-year receiver. When healthy, Chark and Jones also make for good additions as potential flex players within their own right.